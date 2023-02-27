New Northern Ireland deal ‘removes any sense of border in the Irish Sea’, Sunak says

Rishi Sunak says new Windsor framework agreed with the European Union “removes any sense of a border in the Irish Sea”.

The prime minister on Monday (29 February) announced the agreement of a new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, following talks with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

“Unlike the protocol, people sending parcels to friends and family, or doing their shopping online, will have to complete no customs paperwork,” Mr Sunak said, as he laid out details of the deal.

“This means we have removed any sense of a border in the Irish Sea.”

