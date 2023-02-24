Northern Ireland’s political leaders show unity after police officer shot in Omagh

Northern Ireland's political leaders have met with PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne in the wake of the shooting of an officer.

The PSNI is treating the shooting of off-duty officer John Caldwell in Omagh at a sporting ground as being terrorist-related.

This footage shows Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill and DUP leader Sir Jeffery Donaldson speaking at the meeting in Belfast.

It was intended as a display of unity between the parties in the aftermath of the shooting which has shaken the community.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.