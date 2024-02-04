Michelle O'Neill has said that the all-female team leading the new Northern Ireland powersharing executive should show young women that they can achieve anything.

The Sinn Fein vice president has made history as Northern Ireland’s first-ever nationalist First Minister.

Ms O'Neill spoke of her pride that her family were at Stormont to see her appointment, and her hope that she and DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly will be able to form a close relationship.

"I think that speaks volumes to young women out there that they can achieve anything they set their minds to," she said.