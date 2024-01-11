Watch the moment two brothers were thrown from their stolen motorbike during a police chase.

Josh and Mark Bowler were tracked down by Nottinghamshire Police shortly after they swiped a bike from outside a shop in Sherwood in February 2023.

After tracing the location of the stolen bikes to near Broxtowe Country Park, police made their way there and spotted two riders.

In an attempt to evade police, both sped away and continued to ride dangerously – travelling on the wrong side of the road towards oncoming traffic.

Josh Bowler eventually abandoned his bike and tried to jump onto the back of the motorcycle his brother was riding.

Before they could get away, officers executed a “low-speed tactical contact” to bring the chase to a safe end.