'Our daughter died because of Nottingham Hospital failings', say devastated parents

A couple whose daughter died due to maternity care failings at Nottingham Hospital say their lives have been destroyed, as they call for police to look into whether anyone is criminally culpable for the deaths of several babies.

Gary and Sarah Andrews’ first child, Wynter, died in their arms 23 minutes after being born at Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) on 15 September 2019 due to a lack of oxygen to the brain, shortly after an emergency caesarean section.

The Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust was fined £800,000 in January for what a judge described as “systematic failures” in the care of both Wynter and Mrs Andrews.