Police smash window to rescue dog locked inside sweltering car

Police officers in Nottingham smashed a car window to rescue a distressed dog that collapsed after being left in a sweltering car.

The desperate Shih Tzu was left in the vehicle at a park and ride close to the city centre, when temperatures soared to 33C on Monday (8 August).

Bodycam footage shows officers smash the window of the car and haul the panting pooch to safety.

The dog was given water and rushed to an animal hospital where his temperature was recorded at 39.1C.

He is making a “good recovery”.

