The NYPD has shared CCTV footage it says shows an e-bike rider wanted for three separate criminal sex acts in Manhattan approaching one of his victims.

The suspect sexually assaulted two women in the early hours of 6 July near the intersection of Central Park West and West 82nd Street, before he fled on an electric bike, according to police.

In an update on Wednesday, 20 July, officials said the man was now wanted in connection to a third criminal sex act.

