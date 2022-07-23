A fast-moving California wildfire has grown to more than 10 square miles (26.5 km) since it sparked on Friday afternoon, burning more than 6,500 acres and partially blocking access to Yosemite National Park.

“Emergency personnel are working to safely evacuate people and are actively engaged in protecting structures. Explosive fire behavior is challenging firefighters,” said Cal Fire.

The Oak Fire in Mariposa County destroyed at least 10 residential and commercial structures and damaged at least five others as of Saturday morning

More than 400 fire personnel, 45 fire engines and four helicopters deployed to battle the blaze.

