Barack Obama shocked residents as he walked down the street to post his vote in the presidential election.

The former US president shared a video of himself back home in Chicago on Tuesday (22 October).

Obama tells supporters he is feeling “pretty good” as he walks along the street greeting residents on his way to the mailbox.

As well as telling one man he has a “good looking” dog, he also reminds people to make sure they vote.

Obama tells them: “I am showing you how easy it is.”