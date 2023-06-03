India's railway minister said the deadly passenger train crash that has so far claimed almost 300 lives will be investigated "to the root" to ensure it "never happens" again.

Speaking from the scene of the June 2 deadly Odisha collision that left more than 900 people injured, Ashwini Vaishnaw said: "The rescue operation has been completed and restoration work has started.

"We will go to the root cause of th’is accident and make sure such an accident never happens again."

The minister said the "biggest need of the hour" was for everyone to vacate the area surrounding the crash and advised people to "stay away from the heavy machines deployed for restoration work."

His comments come after rescue workers were filmed combing the mangled wreckage of the trains for survivors.

Aerial footage captured the extent of the collision, showing damaged and derailed carriages strewn meters from the site.