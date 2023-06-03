Rescue workers continue to search the wreckage of one of India's deadliest train crashes in decades.

Nearly 300 people have died and hundreds more were left injured after two passenger trains crashed into each other in India’s eastern state of Odisha around 7pm yesterday, June 2.

Footage filmed from the scene on June 3 shows the damaged carriages derailed and laying on their sides.

Rescuers continue to wade through piles of debris to pull out bodies and free people.

Eyewitnesses said bodies were strewn everywhere with people “sprawled over one another”.

This morning, India's Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: "The rescue operation has been completed and restoration work has started.

"We will thoroughly investigate this incident and will ensure such incidents don't happen in future."

