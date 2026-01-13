Lulu opens up about fears of relapsing after revealing alcoholism battle

Alcoholics Anonymous helpline is open 24/7 on 0800 9177 650. If you would prefer, you can also email them at help@aamail.org or live chat via their website at www.alcoholics-anonymous.org.uk . Drinkline, a free, confidential helpline for people who are concerned about their drinking, or someone else’s. Call 0300 123 1110 (weekdays 9am–8pm, weekends 11am–4pm)

Singer Lulu has opened up on whether she fears that she will relapse after publicly revealing her battle with alcoholism.

The Scottish singer, 76, previously told The Times that she was at her own 65th birthday party when she first disclosed to her sister that she was not in control of her drinking, and later flew to a rehabilitation clinic where she stayed for six weeks and committed to Alcoholics Anonymous, which she still attends.

Lulu told Matt Willis’ On The Mend podcast: “I have a healthy fear of relapse... I have maybe sort of an understanding that it could happen.”