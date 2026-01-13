Gregg Wallace reflects on MasterChef sacking that ‘changed his life forever’

Gregg Wallace has reflected on his BBC sacking over MasterChef misconduct allegations.

Last July, a report was published into allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Wallace during his time working on the BBC show, with more than half of the 83 allegations against him upheld.

Posting on TikTok on Sunday (11 January), the former host said: “It’s about a year ago now since I was all over the newspapers and my life changed forever.”

In a lengthy explanation posted to his Substack, he said sorry for his initial reaction to the allegations, which he deemed “stupid, defensive and arrogant”.

However, he said that some of his inappropriate remarks were made to “make people laugh”, comparing some to innuendos found in The Great British Bake Off.