Gregg Wallace says he is in “best physical condition” following a “difficult few months” after the MasterChef scandal.

The former presenter shared to his followers on Instagram on Tuesday (29 July) that he could have “hit the bottle” if it was not for exercise and improving his nutrition.

“It's been a difficult few months, and I made a decision when all this started to really try and look after myself physically,” he said.

Earlier this month, a report was published into allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Wallace during his time working on the BBC show, with more than half of the 83 allegations against him upheld.