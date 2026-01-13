Dazzling aurora captured from space just days before ISS crew end mission early

Watch as a dazzling aurora shines across the surface of the earth in impressive footage captured from the International Space Station (ISS).

The video, which was shared by Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui on Sunday (11 January), shows a phenomenal blend of pink, teal and purple lights dancing above the planet.

Yui, who is due to leave the ISS as part of a medical evacuation on Wednesday (14 January), wrote: "Knowing that I would soon return, the sun must have tried its best, as I was able to capture a very beautiful aurora.”

"I was happy to have captured it, but above all, imagining everyone smiling with joy upon seeing the footage, I laughed to myself.”