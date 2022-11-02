Lake County sheriff defends ‘ghost costume’ for horses criticised for KKK similarity

A police sheriff in Lake County, Ohio, has defended his employees who dressed their mounted unit’s horses as ghosts for Halloween, in ghost costumes that were criticised for resembling the Ku Klux Klan.

Mounted police thought it would be a good idea to have “big ghosts” walking down the street and the community “loved” them, but the department received negative comments after posting pictures of the costumes on social media, sheriff Frank Leonbruno said.

“I’m sorry that perception was there, it was never our intention to do that,” he added.

