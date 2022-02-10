A mayor in Ohio has gone viral after suggesting ice fishing in a local lake could lead to "prostitution".

Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert made the bizarre comments as council members discussed a number of topics, including the idea of allowing ice fishing at Hudson Springs Park.

Rules currently don’t allow the activity due to concerns over liability and past "fatalities".

However, Mayor Shubert was more concerned that if the lake is opened up to ice fishing, it will eventually lead to "prostitution".

His comments left other members of the council stunned.

