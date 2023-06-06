Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:50
Teenagers rescued from Ohio river after getting stranded while tubing
Four teenagers from Ohio were rescued after becoming stranded on a remote area of the Tuscarawas River on Memorial Day, authorities said.
The Ohio State Patrol Aviation Unit was called to assist the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office in the search for the missing teens overnight Monday into Tuesday (30 May) after they didn’t return from a tubing trip.
A video shared by the OSP shows the aerial unit locating the teens early on Tuesday before the rescue was made.
There were no injuries reported.
Up next
00:28
Poet Frieda Hughes explains why George the magpie was so special
04:15
Exiled Kurdish journalist denounces Erdogan’s re-election
06:28
How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions
08:39
Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
06:28
How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
09:01
Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?
07:25
Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
08:39
Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session
10:18
Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
09:40
Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box
24:02
Curtis Sittenfeld discusses her love life in new Independent TV series
00:44
Launching Love Lives
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
00:27
Watch: Graeme Souness recreates infamous Galatasaray flag moment
00:40
Real Madrid confirm Benzema to leave the club after 14-year spell
00:39
Ibrahimovic in tears as he retires from football after stellar career
01:18
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale announces fiancee is pregnant
01:13
Trevi Fountain turns black in Rome climate protest
00:44
Climate activist hangs from Adelaide bridge during XR protest
00:30
Cyclone Mocha hits Bangladesh with winds of 130mph
02:52
Jane Fonda joins climate protest standing against Biden fundraising
00:53
Love Island: Tyrique shocked as partner reveals pair have met before
00:29
Love Island: Maya Jama shocks islanders with unexpected new rule
01:50
Watch: Taylor Swift makes powerful Pride speech during Chicago concert
00:50
Who is presenting This Morning after Phillip Schofield’s departure?
01:26
Apple reveal AR headset it claims is ‘most advanced ever’
01:39
Holly Willoughby addresses Phillip Schofield scandal on This Morning
00:23
This Morning editor responds to question about ‘toxic environment’
00:37
Cruise ship passenger airlifted to hospital ‘800 miles from home’
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09