Teenagers rescued from Ohio river after getting stranded while tubing

Four teenagers from Ohio were rescued after becoming stranded on a remote area of the Tuscarawas River on Memorial Day, authorities said.

The Ohio State Patrol Aviation Unit was called to assist the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office in the search for the missing teens overnight Monday into Tuesday (30 May) after they didn’t return from a tubing trip.

A video shared by the OSP shows the aerial unit locating the teens early on Tuesday before the rescue was made.

There were no injuries reported.