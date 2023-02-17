Hundreds of animals evacuated after Ohio train derailment

Hundreds of animals have been evacuated from a rescue ranch in Darlington, Pennsylvania, following the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Kindred Spirits Rescue Ranch, located around four miles away from where the train came off the tracks, houses around 200 animals, many of which have had to be relocated as a precaution.

Thirty-eight cars, with some carrying hazardous materials, on a freight train careered off the tracks after suffering a broken axle on 3 February.

Due to the risk of a chemical explosion, a controlled burn of the materials was carried out and residents were told to evacuate.

