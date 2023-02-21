Ohio officials filmed themselves drinking East Palestine’s tap water to reassure residents in the wake of the Ohio train derailment.

Residents have expressed concern over the potential contamination of water and the environment in the locality.

The state’s Lieutenant governor John Husted is among state and local officials shown drinking the water in this video.

“The water is safe and they are working around the clock to keep it that way,” Husted said while sharing the clip.

Ohio EPA Director Anne Vogel said on Tuesday, 21 February, that labs found no evidence of volatile organic compounds in the village’s water.

