Pennsylvania governor calls out ‘corporate greed’ surrounding Ohio train derailment

Pennsylvania’s governor accused Norfolk Southern of “corporate greed and incompetence” in the wake of the Ohio train derailment.

Josh Shapiro has partnered with his Ohio counterpart to join in response efforts to the West Palestine incident.

He described the company’s actions surrounding the derailment as being “absolutely unacceptable” to him.

Toxic chemicals were released and burned in the wake of the derailment, causing concern among local residents.

Norfolk Southern has been ordered to pay for the cleanup costs by the EPA.

The Independent has emailed Norfolk Southern seeking comment.

