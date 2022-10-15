France: Fuel shortages grow as strikes continue at refineries

Strikes are ongoing in France refineries after a trade union rejected a wage increase offer on Friday, 14 October.

CGT are seeking a ten per cent increase to combat soaring inflation and amid windfall profits for energy companies.

The French government has intervened in an attempt to resolve the strikes, with prime minister Elisabeth Borne ordering local authorities to make sure those striking at Esso-Exxon Mobil oil refineries resume petrol supply nationwide.

