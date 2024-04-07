Oliver Dowden insisted he was "totally confident" in the Tories as he was shown discouraging polling numbers during a live interview on Sunday, 7 April.

The deputy prime minister was asked by Trevor Phillips on Sky News if it was "all over" for the Conservatives" as the country had "stopped listening" to the party.

In response, Mr Dowden insisted he was "totally convinced" the numbers before him would narrow when the Tories get into "an actual election campaign."

He said: “These polls still, to a certain extent, are indications of people’s frustrations, especially after being in power for 14 years.