Watch: Speeding driver comes inches away from hitting funeral hearse

A disqualified driver almost crashed into a horse-drawn funeral carriage and a hearse as he fled police in Oxford on 22 September.

Jason Dewsbury, 29, of Trinity Road, Headington Quarry, narrowly missed causing "chaos" near Blackbird Leys while speeding away from a police patrol car.

Dewsbury claimed that he had been trying to get his vehicle up to speed to diagnose the cause of the smoke coming from the car.

Lee Jackson, of funeral directors’ Jackson & Browning, who was on the carriage, told the Oxford Mail: "'The horses were fine, they’re trained animals."

Dewsbury pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, and driving without insurance.