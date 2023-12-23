Palestine protesters bring Oxford Street to a standstill

Pro-Palestine protesters brought Oxford Street to a standstill on Saturday, urging Christmas shoppers to boycott “Israeli-linked brands.”

The demonstration, organised by the direct action group Sisters Uncut, has forced shops on Carnaby Street to close and heavily disrupted Christmas shoppers on Oxford Street.

Beginning in Soho Square, the crowd made their way to Oxford Street where they chanted “While you’re shopping, bombs are dropping.”

They then made their way to Carnaby Street, where they crowded around a Puma store and forced the shop to close its doors.