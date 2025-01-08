Abandoned cars are bulldozed out of the road after drivers flee the devastating Pacific Palisades wildfires.

This video, filmed by NBC journalist Katherine Picazo on Tuesday (7 January), shows the bulldozer shoving abandoned cars on Sunset Boulevard.

Reports say drivers had to choice to leave their vehicles after emergency services told people to get out and leave immediately.

While there have been no injuries in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, home to numerous A-list celebrities, a number of homes have been damaged in the blaze and more than 250 firefighters - including 46 engines and five helicopters - are on the scene.