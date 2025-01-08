Pacific Palisades wildfires are raging through the Los Angeles neighbourhood, destroying thousands of homes in their path.

Intense winds, which are expected to reach their peak overnight and into Wednesday morning (7 January), have been a key factor in the rapid spread of wildfires in the area, with over 30,000 residents evacuated.

While there have been no injuries in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, home to numerous A-list celebrities, a number of homes have been damaged in the blaze and more than 250 firefighters - including 46 engines and five helicopters - are on the scene.