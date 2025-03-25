CCTV shows moment men break and steal Paddington Bear statue

This is the moment two RAF engineers pull a Paddington Bear statue off a bench in Newbury.

The men, Daniel Heath and William Lawrence, who are both 22, had been drinking when they damaged the statue at 2am on 2 March.

The pair carried the statue through the town and into a taxi, which took them back to their base at RAF Odiham, Reading Magistrates’ Court heard.

Heath of Thornton, West Yorkshire, and Lawrence, of Enderby, Leicestershire, were sentenced to a 12-month community order on Tuesday after admitting criminal damage.