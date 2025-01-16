Viral poodle interrupts live news broadcast by walking across studio on two legs

A famous white poodle who went viral for walking on his hind legs is back in the spotlight after causing chaos during a live news broadcast.

Paddy the poodle strolled into the NBC Tower on Tuesday (14 January) and made his way into the news studio for the morning broadcast.

Up to his usual tricks, Paddy interrupted the live broadcast by walking in front of the cameras on just two legs.

Paddy went viral last year after a video was published showing him walking across the street on his hind legs in Michigan Avenue, Chicago.