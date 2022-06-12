Palestinian bride Rabiha al-Rajby and groom Mohyeldin Nasrallah started their wedding ceremony on Saturday from the ruins of al-Rajby’s home in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan.

Israeli authorities demolished the building, displacing its 35 residents last month, saying it was built without permit.

Palestinians in East Jerusalem say it is almost impossible to get building authorization from the city, forcing them to build homes without permits.

The bride’s brother said: “My sister’s dream was to leave (for the wedding) from the house, and so she did, thank God.”