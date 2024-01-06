Pro-Palestine protesters block Westminster Bridge in demonstration

Pro-Palestine supporters attended a demonstration in Central London on Saturday, 6 January, that led to scuffles between protesters and police.

A large crowd can be seen gathering at the drinking fountain in St James’s Park, waving flags and chanting as they began their demonstration.

Scuffles reportedly broke out as Metropolitan Police attempted to break up the protest by leading multiple ringleaders away from the area.

Protesters pushed back, forming a human wall across Birdcage Walk and chanted at police, saying: “Who do you serve, who do you protect?” according to PA.