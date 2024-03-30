Thousands of Pro-Palestine protesters march in central London

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters marched through central London during a demonstration calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Activists marching could be heard chanting "ceasefire now" during a protest on Saturday, 30 March.

Protesters marched from Russel Square to Trafalgar Square during the 11th National March for Palestine on Easter bank holiday weekend in London.

Pro-Israel demonstrators were also seen in London near the Strand holding a counter-protest.

Police were seen standing between two groups of protesters as they marched in the capital.