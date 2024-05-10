Pro-Palestinian student protesters clash with police in Amsterdam

Pro-Palestine students and activists clashed with riot police during a demonstration in Amsterdam on Thursday evening (9 May).

According to a police statement, riot police units were deployed “to prevent escalation” after demonstrators tried to block a police bus.

Police said that three protesters were arrested for insult and incitement.

The violence came after police broke up a protest by pro-Palestinian activists at the University of Amsterdam on Wednesday.

After police ended a blockade on university grounds, hundreds of demonstrators moved to a nearby square to continue protesting late into the evening, demanding an end to the war in Gaza.