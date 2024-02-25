Babies share incubators at Gaza’s overcrowded Rafah hospital

Babies in an overcrowded hospital were sharing incubators in the southern city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip on Saturday 24 February.

The city of Rafah, along the border with Egypt, is now home to about 1.4 million people, many of whom fled the Israel-Hamas war when the ground offensive was concentrated on northern and central Gaza.

Large numbers of displaced are increasing pressure on hospitals.

At the city’s Emirates Hospital, up to three or four infants are put in an incubator instead of one.

This has led to the spread of diseases among the infants, according to a doctor who works at the hospital.