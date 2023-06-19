Rishi Sunak has refused to say if he will approve the Partygate inquiry report.

The prime minister suggested the vote on Boris Johnson’s fate is “a matter for the House, not for the government” and did not confirm if he will turn up for the debate.

“Each individual colleague will make up their own mind when the time comes, this is a matter for the House, not the government, that’s an important distinction,” Mr Sunak told Good Morning Britain on Monday 19 June.

The privileges committee report has recommended a suspension of 90 days for Mr Johnson’s “repeated contempts” of parliament, had he not pre-emptively resigned.