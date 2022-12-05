Shelter staff begin strike action over pay amid cost of living crisis

More than 600 workers at housing charity Shelter began a two-week long strike in a dispute over pay on Monday, 5 December.

The Unite union has said that a 3 per cent pay increase has left some staff unable to pay their rent.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Shelter has sufficient reserves to pay its hardworking and dedicated staff a decent pay rise but it has chosen not to.”

“Industrial action is not the outcome we wanted after months of talks... but we fully respect people’s right to strike,” Tim Gutteridge, Shelter’s director of strategy enablement said.

Sign up for our newsletters.