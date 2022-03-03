Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives, is holding a briefing with journalists.

She is speaking days after Joe Biden made his State of the Union address on Tuesday, which included an embarrassing gaffe.

As he addressed the crisis in Ukraine, the US president confused the nation facing Russian invasion with Iran, suggesting that Vladimir Putin will “never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people”.

Ms Pelosi herself has since been criticised online as some noticed her rubbing her knuckles and grinding her teeth while Mr Biden spoke.

