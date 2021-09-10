Nancy Pelosi has urged her Republican colleagues to "take back" their party from those at on the extreme right.

Accepting an honorary degree from Smith College in Massachusetts, the Speaker of the House said that the "country needs a big, strong Republican party" so that politicians can compete ideas for governance. Ms Pelosi urged members to prevent the party from being "a cult of personality on the extreme, extreme, extreme right".

"This isn't about liberal or conservative, they don't believe in governance" she added, "Take back your party, which has done so much for the country".