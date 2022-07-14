Conservative leadership race: Who is Penny Mordaunt?

Penny Mordaunt is one of the leading contenders for the Tory leadership race.

MP for Portsmouth North, who was born in Devon, came out ahead of the pack in a survey of grassroots Conservative members.

In the second ballot, Mordaunt finished second with 83 Tory MPs supporting her.

The Royal Navy reservist is a staunch Brexiteer, campaigning to leave the EU in 2016.

She previously served as Secretary of State for International Development between 2017 and 2019 and as Defence secretary in 2019 under Theresa May’s cabinet.