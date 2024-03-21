A woman says she has been forced to sell her home and live in a motorhome because of the change in state pension age.

The woman, named Linda, said she can no longer afford to live in her “beautiful retirement flat” and has “never been able to catch up” from getting her pension when she should have done.

She spoke of her experience during an LBC phone-in with Shelagh Fogarty on Thursday (21 March).

Thousands of women should be compensated after the government failed to alert them to change in the state pension age, a damning report has found.

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO)said the affected women, born in the 1950s, had lost opportunities to make “informed decisions about their finances”.