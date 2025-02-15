Peruvian police officer wears capybara costume to make arrest in drug probe

Peruvian police arrested a suspected drug dealer on Thursday, February 13, using a somewhat unusual tactic.

A day before Valentine's Day, an officer disguised himself as a stuffed capybara and descended on a street in the capital, accompanied by two policewomen carrying "gifts." In Peru, it is common for people to dress as teddy bears and other characters to deliver gifts on special dates.

Police said the operation lured the suspect out of his house, where he was quickly apprehended.

Col. Pedro Rojas, Chief of the 'Green Squadron' division of Peru's Police, which carried out the operation, said officers later searched the house and found a "large quantity" of cocaine as well as marijuana.

This operation was not the first in which officers from the squadron disguised themselves to arrest suspected drug dealers.