Huge crowds march in Peru against former president Fujimori’s release from prison

Protesters took to the streets of Peru after former president Alberto Fujimori was released from prison in Lima on humanitarian grounds.

The 85-year-old, who governed Peru from 1990 to 2000, hugged his son and daughter after he walked out of the facility where he was serving a 25-year sentence on charges of human rights abuses.

He was sentenced in 2009 for his role in the killings of 25 Peruvians by death squads while the government fought the Shining Path communist rebels.

Fujimori was seen wearing a face mask and receiving supplemental oxygen on Wednesday (6 December).