Doctor issues advice to patients waiting for prescriptions amid global IT outage

A doctor has issued advice to patients waiting for prescriptions amid the global IT outage.

According to the National Pharmacy Association, one-third of deliveries in pharmacies across England were hit on Friday after a major wholesaler declared it had been affected by the issues.

Speaking to Sky News on Saturday (20 July), Doctor Saira Ghafur said: “The advice being given to patients is to go and see their pharmacies who will be able to dispense three days worth of medication to make sure this isn’t an issue.”