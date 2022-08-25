Rishi Sunak visits his family's old pharmacy in Southampton

Rishi Sunak visited his family’s old pharmacy in Southampton on Wednesday, 24 August.

The Conservative leadership candidate spoke of the “strong family, community service” values he learned growing up that he wanted to bring to government.

Though the business is no longer in the family’s hands, the Sunak name can be seen on a parking sign at the back of the building.

“[The pharmacy] shaped me to being the person I am today, these are my roots and it is those values that I want to bring to government,” Mr Sunak said.

