Phone power bank explodes metres away from resident in Thailand

A phone power bank exploded while it was on charge inside a home in Thailand last Wednesday (29 November).

Thick smoke emerges from the small device before a spark flashes and flames erupt as a resident in the Surat Thani province house flees in shocking footage.

The house filled with smoke but the fire did not spread and was quickly controlled.

It comes after two backpackers were caught in a fireball when an electric scooter battery exploded inside a hostel in Sydney in October.