Watch moment e-bike battery bursts into flames as charity warns of dangers

A video shows a lithium e-bike battery busting into flames.

The video, released Electrical Safety First, was shot in a test environment as they conducted research into the dangers of these batteries.

The charity says batteries for e-bikes and e-scooters should be regulated like fireworks and heavy machinery to better ensure their safety, in a move that would mimic New York City.

Their new report looks into the cause of these dangerous fires and provides recommendations for how safety can be improved.

“Lithium-ion batteries can pose a significant risk due to thermal runaway, which occurs when internal temperatures exceed safe limits. This can happen due to flawed design, low-quality components, or improper charging or discharging,” the charity’s website reports.