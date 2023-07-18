E-bike owner runs for his life as battery explodes while charging

Terrifying footage shows the moment an e-bike owner ran for his life as its battery exploded while on charge.

This video has been shared by the West Midlands Fire Service with permission of the owner of the footage to flag the dangers of electric bikes if safety procedures are not followed correctly.

Users should never leave a bike charging while asleep or away from home, or where a fire could block an escape route from a building, and devices should be unplugged when fully charged, the fire service said.