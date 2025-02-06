Police swoop as phones snatched in broad daylight on London streets

This is the moment alleged phone snatchers are tracked down on the streets of London.

The Metropolitan Police force arrested 230 people and seized more than 1,000 stolen phones after a week of action.

The force targeted those involved in stealing, handling and supplying stolen phones in the “co-ordinated activity”, a spokesman said.

Hotspots include the West End and Westminster, and police had already increased patrols and “plain-clothed operations” in those areas.

It comes as Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has announced she will chair a summit on smartphone theft.

During Thursday’s summit with Ms Cooper, Met Deputy Commissioner Dame Lynne Owens will raise improving security on phones to prevent stolen devices from being easily resold.