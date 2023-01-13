CCTV footage shows the moment a trio of brazen thieves stormed a Tesco supermarket in Crawley and stole £10,000 worth of mobile phones in front of stunned staff and shoppers.

The video, released by Sussex Police, shows three men lingering in the store for several moments before ripping multiple handsets from their security tags.

One nearly knocks over an elderly woman during the robbery.

They are then seen running away from the shop, having stolen an iPhone 14 Pro Max, an iPhone 14 Plus, an iPhone 13 and a Motorola G62.

