Pokrovsk reduced to rubble after Russian strike hits hotel, killing 8

Two Russian missiles struck the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk on Monday night, levelling a hotel and killing at least eight people, officials said on Tuesday.

Footage posted on Telegram by Pavlo Kyrylenko, the govenor of Donetsk oblast, shows the site of the missile strikes - with fires still burning in the rubble of an apartment complex.

Ukraine’s Interior Minister, Ihor Klymenko, said on Telegram: “We are resuming clearing the rubble. At night, we were forced to suspend work due to the high threat of repeated shelling.”